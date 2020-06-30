Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) investors should pay attention to an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. FVRR was in 13 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 11 hedge funds in our database with FVRR holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that FVRR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years.

With all of this in mind we're going to take a glance at the new hedge fund action encompassing Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR).

What does smart money think about Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 18% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 0 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in FVRR a year ago. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).