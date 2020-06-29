Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)?

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has experienced an increase in hedge fund interest in recent months. Our calculations also showed that GILD isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor's toolkit there are tons of formulas stock market investors can use to evaluate their stock investments. Some of the less known formulas are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment.

With all of this in mind let's view the latest hedge fund action encompassing Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Hedge fund activity in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

At Q1's end, a total of 76 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 13% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards GILD over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), with a stake worth $936.8 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was AQR Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $433.4 million. Ariel Investments, Citadel Investment Group, and Diamond Hill Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Keywise Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), around 16.7% of its 13F portfolio. Healthcare Value Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 6.29 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to GILD.