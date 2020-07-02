Were Hedge Funds Right About Buying Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC)?

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Is Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) a safe investment now? The smart money was becoming hopeful. The number of bullish hedge fund bets went up by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that UEIC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). UEIC was in 13 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with UEIC positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most stock holders, hedge funds are viewed as worthless, old financial tools of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds in operation at the moment, Our experts hone in on the crème de la crème of this club, about 850 funds. These hedge fund managers command the lion's share of the hedge fund industry's total capital, and by following their unrivaled investments, Insider Monkey has unsheathed a few investment strategies that have historically outpaced the market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outstripped the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per annum since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

How have hedgies been trading Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 8% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards UEIC over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.