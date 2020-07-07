Were Hedge Funds Right About Carvana Co. (CVNA)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtCarvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in hedge fund sentiment of late. CVNA was in 52 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 53 hedge funds in our database with CVNA holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CVNA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a lot of formulas shareholders put to use to size up publicly traded companies. A pair of the most innovative formulas are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite investment managers can outperform their index-focused peers by a healthy amount (see the details here).

Keeping this in mind we're going to review the recent hedge fund action surrounding Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

How have hedgies been trading Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)?

At Q1's end, a total of 52 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -2% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 41 hedge funds with a bullish position in CVNA a year ago. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) was held by Tiger Global Management LLC, which reported holding $331.3 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Lone Pine Capital with a $281 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Spruce House Investment Management, CAS Investment Partners, and Whale Rock Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position CAS Investment Partners allocated the biggest weight to Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA), around 46.33% of its 13F portfolio. Antipodean Advisors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 19.83 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CVNA.