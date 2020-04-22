Were Hedge Funds Right About The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)?

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 835 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile failures like hedge funds' 2018 losses in Facebook and Apple. Let’s take a closer look at what the funds we track think about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) in this article.

Is The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) ready to rally soon? Hedge funds are taking an optimistic view. The number of bullish hedge fund bets moved up by 11 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that SCHW isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings). SCHW was in 70 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. There were 59 hedge funds in our database with SCHW holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

What does smart money think about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 70 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 19% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SCHW over the last 18 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.