Were Hedge Funds Right About Checking Out Of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) a sound investment now? The best stock pickers were selling. The number of bullish hedge fund positions went down by 14 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that HLT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 101% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

With all of this in mind we're going to take a glance at the fresh hedge fund action regarding Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT).

At Q1's end, a total of 43 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -25% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards HLT over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) was held by Pershing Square, which reported holding $941 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by D1 Capital Partners with a $759.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Eagle Capital Management, Lone Pine Capital, and Pelham Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Pelham Capital allocated the biggest weight to Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT), around 16.52% of its 13F portfolio. Pershing Square is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 14.32 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to HLT.