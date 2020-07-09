Were Hedge Funds Right About Chiasma Inc (CHMA)?

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC), Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF), and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that CHMA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Today there are several methods stock traders use to evaluate stocks. A couple of the most innovative methods are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite investment managers can beat the market by a significant margin (see the details here).

Now we're going to check out the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA).

How have hedgies been trading Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 7 hedge funds with a bullish position in CHMA a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.