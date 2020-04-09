Were Hedge Funds Right About Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) ?

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. We at Insider Monkey have gone over 835 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of December 31st. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) based on that data.

Is Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) the right investment to pursue these days? Investors who are in the know are getting less optimistic. The number of long hedge fund bets fell by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that CCU isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings). CCU was in 8 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. There were 9 hedge funds in our database with CCU positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 41 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 35.3% through March 3rd. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_193003" align="aligncenter" width="399"] Chuck Royce of Royce & Associates[/caption]

Chuck Royce More

Now we're going to check out the latest hedge fund action regarding Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU).

What does smart money think about Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)?

At Q4's end, a total of 8 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -11% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 9 hedge funds with a bullish position in CCU a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, AQR Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU), which was worth $13 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was D E Shaw which amassed $9.7 million worth of shares. Millennium Management, Renaissance Technologies, and Royce & Associates were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Stevens Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU), around 0.04% of its 13F portfolio. Royce & Associates is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.03 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CCU.