Were Hedge Funds Right About Ditching Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds lately. Our calculations also showed that APLE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most stock holders, hedge funds are perceived as worthless, old investment tools of yesteryear. While there are more than 8000 funds trading today, We choose to focus on the bigwigs of this club, around 850 funds. These investment experts have their hands on most of the hedge fund industry's total capital, and by paying attention to their finest picks, Insider Monkey has spotted numerous investment strategies that have historically exceeded the S&P 500 index.

[caption id="attachment_339739" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Ricky Sandler of Eminence Capital[/caption]

With all of this in mind let's review the key hedge fund action surrounding Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE).

How are hedge funds trading Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)?

At Q1's end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -27% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 13 hedge funds with a bullish position in APLE a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.