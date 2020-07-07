Were Hedge Funds Right About Ditching Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thought Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has seen a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers of late. ADP was in 46 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 51 hedge funds in our database with ADP positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ADP isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_673876" align="aligncenter" width="392"] John Overdeck of Two Sigma Advisors[/caption]

John Overdeck of Two Sigma More

With all of this in mind let's check out the recent hedge fund action encompassing Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

How have hedgies been trading Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)?

At Q1's end, a total of 46 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -10% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ADP over the last 18 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.