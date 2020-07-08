Were Hedge Funds Right About Ditching CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ)?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Is CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) a splendid investment today? Money managers were becoming less hopeful. The number of bullish hedge fund bets were trimmed by 3 recently. Our calculations also showed that CBZ isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

With all of this in mind we're going to take a peek at the new hedge fund action surrounding CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

How have hedgies been trading CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)?

At Q1's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -23% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CBZ over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Claus Moller's P2 Capital Partners has the most valuable position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ), worth close to $62.4 million, corresponding to 7.5% of its total 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Amy Minella of Cardinal Capital, with a $55.1 million position; 2.7% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other hedge funds and institutional investors that hold long positions comprise Renaissance Technologies, D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw and John Overdeck and David Siegel's Two Sigma Advisors. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position P2 Capital Partners allocated the biggest weight to CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ), around 7.46% of its 13F portfolio. Cardinal Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 2.71 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CBZ.