Were Hedge Funds Right About Ditching CNOOC Limited (CEO)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtCNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

Is CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) a bargain? Prominent investors were reducing their bets on the stock. The number of long hedge fund positions were cut by 3 recently. Our calculations also showed that CEO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). CEO was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with CEO positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At the moment there are tons of formulas market participants use to appraise publicly traded companies. A duo of the less known formulas are hedge fund and insider trading moves. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a significant margin (see the details here).

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. Keeping this in mind let's take a glance at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO).

What have hedge funds been doing with CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -21% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CEO over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO), which was worth $106.9 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Oaktree Capital Management which amassed $30.3 million worth of shares. LMR Partners, Marshall Wace LLP, and Arrowstreet Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position LMR Partners allocated the biggest weight to CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO), around 2.11% of its 13F portfolio. Oaktree Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.85 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CEO.