Were Hedge Funds Right About Ditching HP Inc. (HPQ)?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Is HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) a healthy stock for your portfolio? Money managers were becoming less hopeful. The number of bullish hedge fund positions dropped by 6 recently. Our calculations also showed that HPQ isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). HPQ was in 43 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 49 hedge funds in our database with HPQ positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

How have hedgies been trading HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)?

At Q1's end, a total of 43 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -12% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 35 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in HPQ a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, Carl Icahn's Icahn Capital LP has the most valuable position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), worth close to $1.092 billion, comprising 6.1% of its total 13F portfolio. On Icahn Capital LP's heels is Baupost Group, led by Seth Klarman, holding a $347.2 million position; the fund has 5.1% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other members of the smart money that are bullish encompass Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser's Magnetar Capital, D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw and John Overdeck and David Siegel's Two Sigma Advisors. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Icahn Capital LP allocated the biggest weight to HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), around 6.07% of its 13F portfolio. Baupost Group is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 5.13 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to HPQ.