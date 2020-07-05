Were Hedge Funds Right About Ditching Scholastic Corp (SCHL)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtScholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

Is Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) a splendid investment right now? Money managers were getting less bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund positions were trimmed by 4 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that SCHL isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). SCHL was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with SCHL positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In today’s marketplace there are a lot of metrics shareholders employ to assess stocks. A couple of the most innovative metrics are hedge fund and insider trading interest. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a significant margin (see the details here).

Keeping this in mind let's take a peek at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Hedge fund activity in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -27% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in SCHL over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) was held by Royce & Associates, which reported holding $35.6 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Winton Capital Management with a $2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, Renaissance Technologies, and D E Shaw. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Zebra Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL), around 0.5% of its 13F portfolio. Royce & Associates is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.49 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SCHL.