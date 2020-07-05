Were Hedge Funds Right About Ditching Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) a cheap stock to buy now? Hedge funds were getting less bullish. The number of long hedge fund positions were cut by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that INN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). INN was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with INN holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are dozens of formulas investors put to use to grade their stock investments. A pair of the less known formulas are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top hedge fund managers can outpace the S&P 500 by a healthy margin (see the details here).

What does smart money think about Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -20% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 10 hedge funds with a bullish position in INN a year ago. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).