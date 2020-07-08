Were Hedge Funds Right About Ditching Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)?

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Is Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) a bargain? Investors who are in the know were selling. The number of long hedge fund bets were cut by 13 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that ZBH isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are numerous methods stock traders employ to evaluate stocks. Two of the most underrated methods are hedge fund and insider trading activity. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top hedge fund managers can outpace the broader indices by a healthy margin (see the details here).

Now we're going to review the recent hedge fund action encompassing Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

What have hedge funds been doing with Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 51 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -20% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ZBH over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Healthcor Management LP held the most valuable stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH), which was worth $83.3 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $51.5 million worth of shares. Ariel Investments, D E Shaw, and Holocene Advisors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Tavio Capital allocated the biggest weight to Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH), around 10.54% of its 13F portfolio. Prosight Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 4.96 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ZBH.