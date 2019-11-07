Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV)?

While the market driven by short-term sentiment influenced by the accomodative interest rate environment in the US, increasing oil prices and deteriorating expectations towards the resolution of the trade war with China, many smart money investors kept their cautious approach regarding the current bull run in the second quarter and hedging or reducing many of their long positions. Some fund managers like this one are betting on Dow hitting 40,000 to generate strong returns. However, as we know, big investors usually buy stocks with strong fundamentals that can deliver gains both in bull and bear markets, which is why we believe we can profit from imitating them. In this article, we are going to take a look at the smart money sentiment surrounding New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV).

New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) investors should pay attention to a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds recently. NBEV was in 4 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 8 hedge funds in our database with NBEV holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that NBEV isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds More

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds' large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

NBEV_oct2019 More

Unlike other investors who track every movement of the 25 largest hedge funds, our long-short investment strategy relies on hedge fund buy/sell signals given by the 100 best performing hedge funds. Let's review the new hedge fund action encompassing New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV).

How are hedge funds trading New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV)?

At Q2's end, a total of 4 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -50% from the first quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in NBEV over the last 16 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.