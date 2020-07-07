Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)?

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) was in 47 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. ATUS shareholders have witnessed a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers lately. There were 54 hedge funds in our database with ATUS positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ATUS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are several indicators investors have at their disposal to analyze their holdings. A couple of the most innovative indicators are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite investment managers can outpace their index-focused peers by a solid amount (see the details here).

Now let's take a gander at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Hedge fund activity in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

At Q1's end, a total of 47 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -13% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 52 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ATUS a year ago. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Soroban Capital Partners held the most valuable stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS), which was worth $579.5 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Zimmer Partners which amassed $219.3 million worth of shares. Palestra Capital Management, Pelham Capital, and Renaissance Technologies were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Pelham Capital allocated the biggest weight to Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS), around 27.71% of its 13F portfolio. Simcoe Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 22.95 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ATUS.