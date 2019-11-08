Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS)?

With the first-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the second quarter. One of these stocks was Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) was in 24 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. CLVS has experienced a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds recently. There were 29 hedge funds in our database with CLVS positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CLVS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At the moment there are a multitude of signals investors have at their disposal to size up their stock investments. A duo of the best signals are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best fund managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a healthy margin (see the details here).

We're going to check out the recent hedge fund action surrounding Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS).

How are hedge funds trading Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 24 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -17% from the first quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 35 hedge funds with a bullish position in CLVS a year ago. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Palo Alto Investors was the largest shareholder of Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS), with a stake worth $76.5 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Palo Alto Investors was Redmile Group, which amassed a stake valued at $51.5 million. Armistice Capital, OrbiMed Advisors, and Healthcor Management LP were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.