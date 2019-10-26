Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping EnerSys (ENS)?

Hedge funds and other investment firms that we track manage billions of dollars of their wealthy clients' money, and needless to say, they are painstakingly thorough when analyzing where to invest this money, as their own wealth also depends on it. Regardless of the various methods used by elite investors like David Tepper and David Abrams, the resources they expend are second-to-none. This is especially valuable when it comes to small-cap stocks, which is where they generate their strongest outperformance, as their resources give them a huge edge when it comes to studying these stocks compared to the average investor, which is why we intently follow their activity in the small-cap space. Nevertheless, it is also possible to identify cheap large cap stocks by following the footsteps of best performing hedge funds.

Is EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) worth your attention right now? The smart money is becoming less confident. The number of bullish hedge fund bets decreased by 4 lately. Our calculations also showed that ENS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below). ENS was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with ENS positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds More

Today there are a large number of metrics market participants use to evaluate stocks. Two of the most innovative metrics are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top hedge fund managers can outpace the market by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

Philip Hempleman Ardsley Partners More

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let's review the key hedge fund action surrounding EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Hedge fund activity in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

At Q2's end, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -20% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ENS over the last 16 quarters. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).