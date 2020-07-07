Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Is Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) an exceptional investment today? Investors who are in the know were becoming less hopeful. The number of long hedge fund bets shrunk by 13 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that FCX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are several indicators market participants put to use to analyze their holdings. Some of the less known indicators are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top hedge fund managers can outclass the S&P 500 by a significant amount (see the details here).

[caption id="attachment_731853" align="aligncenter" width="398"] Scott Bessent of Key Square Capital Management[/caption]

Scott Bessent of Key Square Capital Management More

Now we're going to review the latest hedge fund action regarding Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

What have hedge funds been doing with Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 42 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -24% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in FCX over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management has the biggest position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX), worth close to $258.3 million, amounting to 0.3% of its total 13F portfolio. On Fisher Asset Management's heels is Icahn Capital LP, led by Carl Icahn, holding a $180.7 million position; the fund has 1% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other members of the smart money with similar optimism include Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group, David Greenspan's Slate Path Capital and Stephen Mildenhall's Contrarius Investment Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Slate Path Capital allocated the biggest weight to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX), around 3.9% of its 13F portfolio. Contrarius Investment Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 3.38 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to FCX.