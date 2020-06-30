Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) a splendid stock to buy now? Money managers were reducing their bets on the stock. The number of long hedge fund bets went down by 3 recently. Our calculations also showed that GBDC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). GBDC was in 13 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with GBDC holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

How are hedge funds trading Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -19% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 8 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in GBDC a year ago. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).