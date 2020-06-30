Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Kemper Corporation (KMPR)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) a buy right now? Money managers were in a pessimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions shrunk by 7 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that KMPR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are many signals shareholders have at their disposal to size up stocks. A duo of the most underrated signals are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite hedge fund managers can beat the S&P 500 by a superb amount (see the details here).

[caption id="attachment_26335" align="aligncenter" width="392"] Ken Fisher of Fisher Asset Management[/caption]

Ken Fisher FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT More

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now we're going to view the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR).

How have hedgies been trading Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -35% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 8 hedge funds with a bullish position in KMPR a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR), which was worth $16.9 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Millennium Management which amassed $7.6 million worth of shares. Marshall Wace LLP, Prospector Partners, and Balyasny Asset Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Prospector Partners allocated the biggest weight to Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR), around 0.86% of its 13F portfolio. 12th Street Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.68 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to KMPR.