Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Marchex, Inc. (MCHX)?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. MCHX has seen a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds of late. There were 17 hedge funds in our database with MCHX holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that MCHX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Today there are plenty of gauges stock market investors put to use to evaluate their stock investments. A duo of the less known gauges are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best money managers can outperform the S&P 500 by a superb amount (see the details here).

Keeping this in mind let's take a peek at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX).

How are hedge funds trading Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -29% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 18 hedge funds with a bullish position in MCHX a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $4 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Harbert Management with a $3.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included P.A.W. CAPITAL PARTNERS, Roumell Asset Management, and Royce & Associates. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Harbert Management allocated the biggest weight to Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX), around 6.12% of its 13F portfolio. Roumell Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 3.44 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to MCHX.