Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone. We have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) undervalued? Investors who are in the know were becoming less confident. The number of bullish hedge fund bets shrunk by 9 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that NOG isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). NOG was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 21 hedge funds in our database with NOG positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most investors, hedge funds are perceived as slow, old financial vehicles of years past. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading at present, researchers look at the crème de la crème of this club, about 850 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors have their hands on the lion's share of the hedge fund industry's total capital.

Now let's go over the fresh hedge fund action regarding Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG).

Hedge fund activity in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -43% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 20 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in NOG a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Angelo Gordon & Co held the most valuable stake in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG), which was worth $20.3 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Balyasny Asset Management which amassed $5 million worth of shares. SIR Capital Management, Nokomis Capital, and Arosa Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Angelo Gordon & Co allocated the biggest weight to Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG), around 1.52% of its 13F portfolio. SIR Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 1.34 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to NOG.