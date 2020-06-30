Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX)?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Is Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) going to take off soon? The smart money was getting less optimistic. The number of long hedge fund bets dropped by 7 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that NX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_30621" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Cliff Asness of AQR Capital Management[/caption]

AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT More

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now we're going to review the new hedge fund action surrounding Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX).

How have hedgies been trading Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -35% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 16 hedge funds with a bullish position in NX a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Is NX A Good Stock To Buy? More

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX), which was worth $18.5 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was D E Shaw which amassed $5.4 million worth of shares. AQR Capital Management, Arrowstreet Capital, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Renaissance Technologies allocated the biggest weight to Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX), around 0.02% of its 13F portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.02 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to NX.