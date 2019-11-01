Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR)?

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Hedge funds' top 3 stock picks returned 34.4% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 13 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That's why we believe it isn't a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR).

Is Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) a cheap investment right now? Money managers are taking a bearish view. The number of long hedge fund positions fell by 2 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that SWIR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). SWIR was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with SWIR holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds' large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let's review the new hedge fund action encompassing Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR).

Hedge fund activity in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

At Q2's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -17% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in SWIR over the last 16 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, Trigran Investments, managed by Douglas T. Granat, holds the biggest position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR). Trigran Investments has a $43.4 million position in the stock, comprising 7.2% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Arrowstreet Capital, led by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, holding a $9.6 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other members of the smart money that are bullish comprise Renaissance Technologies, Jim Roumell's Roumell Asset Management and John Overdeck and David Siegel's Two Sigma Advisors.