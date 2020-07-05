Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)?

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has seen a decrease in hedge fund interest recently. Our calculations also showed that SBLK isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are plenty of methods investors can use to grade stocks. Two of the best methods are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite hedge fund managers can trounce the S&P 500 by a very impressive amount (see the details here).

Now let's go over the recent hedge fund action regarding Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK).

How have hedgies been trading Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)?

At Q1's end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -31% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in SBLK over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Oaktree Capital Management, managed by Howard Marks, holds the largest position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK). Oaktree Capital Management has a $220 million position in the stock, comprising 6.2% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Impala Asset Management, led by Robert Bishop, holding a $22.1 million position; 3% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Remaining professional money managers that are bullish include Renaissance Technologies, Israel Englander's Millennium Management and Peter Muller's PDT Partners. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Oaktree Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK), around 6.19% of its 13F portfolio. Impala Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 2.97 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SBLK.