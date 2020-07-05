Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping TOTAL S.A. (TOT)?

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has experienced a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds of late. Our calculations also showed that TOT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 101% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

With all of this in mind we're going to take a look at the key hedge fund action surrounding TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT).

What have hedge funds been doing with TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -29% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in TOT over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Fisher Asset Management was the largest shareholder of TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT), with a stake worth $748.3 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Fisher Asset Management was Point72 Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $42.8 million. Alyeska Investment Group, Marshall Wace LLP, and HBK Investments were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Fisher Asset Management allocated the biggest weight to TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT), around 0.93% of its 13F portfolio. Alyeska Investment Group is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.59 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to TOT.