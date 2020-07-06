Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping United Community Banks Inc (UCBI)?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ:UCBI) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ:UCBI) has experienced a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds of late. UCBI was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with UCBI holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that UCBI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are plenty of gauges investors put to use to size up their stock investments. Some of the most useful gauges are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top hedge fund managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a superb amount (see the details here).

With all of this in mind let's take a glance at the key hedge fund action regarding United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ:UCBI).

How have hedgies been trading United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ:UCBI)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -31% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 15 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in UCBI a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ:UCBI), with a stake worth $18.5 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Elizabeth Park Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $3.5 million. D E Shaw, Citadel Investment Group, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Elizabeth Park Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ:UCBI), around 2.67% of its 13F portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.03 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to UCBI.