Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI)?

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) investors should be aware of a decrease in hedge fund sentiment lately. UBSI was in 13 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 18 hedge funds in our database with UBSI positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that UBSI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At the moment there are plenty of formulas stock market investors employ to size up publicly traded companies. A couple of the most useful formulas are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite hedge fund managers can trounce the broader indices by a significant amount (see the details here).

Now we're going to view the new hedge fund action surrounding United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Hedge fund activity in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -28% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 8 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in UBSI a year ago. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Citadel Investment Group was the largest shareholder of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI), with a stake worth $26.1 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Citadel Investment Group was Millennium Management, which amassed a stake valued at $6.2 million. Basswood Capital, Renaissance Technologies, and Holocene Advisors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Basswood Capital allocated the biggest weight to United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI), around 0.49% of its 13F portfolio. Tudor Investment Corp is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.05 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to UBSI.