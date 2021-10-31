Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping The Walt Disney Company (DIS)?

Asma UL Husna
·6 min read

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 873 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of June 30th. In this article, we look at what those funds think of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) based on that data.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was in 112 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. The all time high for this statistic is 144. DIS has seen a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. There were 134 hedge funds in our database with DIS positions at the end of the first quarter. Our calculations also showed that DIS ranked 14th among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 79 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

COATUE MANAGEMENT
COATUE MANAGEMENT

Philippe Laffont of Coatue Management

Keeping this in mind we're going to check out the key hedge fund action surrounding The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Do Hedge Funds Think DIS Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of June, a total of 112 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -16% from the first quarter of 2020. On the other hand, there were a total of 105 hedge funds with a bullish position in DIS a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Fisher Asset Management held the most valuable stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), which was worth $1885.2 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Coatue Management which amassed $1031.4 million worth of shares. Citadel Investment Group, Matrix Capital Management, and Third Point were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Fosse Capital Partners allocated the biggest weight to The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), around 23.83% of its 13F portfolio. Yost Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 11.37 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to DIS.

Judging by the fact that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has experienced falling interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it's safe to say that there were a few money managers who were dropping their entire stakes in the second quarter. Intriguingly, Alex Sacerdote's Whale Rock Capital Management dropped the biggest stake of the 750 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $367.9 million in stock. Aaron Cowen's fund, Suvretta Capital Management, also sold off its stock, about $211.6 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 22 funds in the second quarter.

Let's now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) but similarly valued. We will take a look at ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML), Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM), NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE), and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). This group of stocks' market values match DIS's market value.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position ASML,44,4323106,9 ADBE,89,13101408,-18 XOM,68,3698096,3 CMCSA,84,9300743,-4 TM,12,903060,-6 NKE,67,6425093,-11 NFLX,113,13216589,3 Average,68.1,7281156,-3.4 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 68.1 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $7281 million. That figure was $10830 million in DIS's case. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for DIS is 86.8. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 26.3% in 2021 through October 29th and beat the market again by 2.3 percentage points. Unfortunately DIS wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on DIS were disappointed as the stock returned -3.8% since the end of June (through 10/29) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    SouthState Corporation's ( NASDAQ:SSB ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.49 on 19th of November. This makes the...

  • Investors in National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) have made a respectable return of 53% over the past year

    The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by...

  • Expovision, a Blockchain-Based Real Estate Investment Project, Begins by Placing the Top 30 at Gitex in Dubai

    Expovision, a blockchain-based real estate platform, recently attended GITEX 2021, Dubai's largest IT conference, and placed in the top 30 Victoria, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2021) - Expovision has created and promoted several IT projects and startups in the fields of 3D and VR visualization, artificial intelligence, machine vision, and website design. Expovision's core philosophy has always been to stay on top of all cutting-edge innovations taking place around the world. Expovi

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • Is Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

    Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of...

  • Earnings Week Ahead: NXP Semiconductors, Pfizer, Ferrari, Expedia and Moderna in Focus

    Following is a list of earnings scheduled for release Nov 1-5, along with previews for select companies. Investors will keep an eye out for signs that rising costs, labour shortages amid supply chain disruptions will erode U.S. corporate profits this quarter and in the future. Also, the FOMC meeting and other global cues will dominate the market next week.

  • Affirm CEO explains why the company 'is unique' in the buy now, pay later space

    As the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space heats up, one major player laid out why he thinks his company is a cut above the rest.

  • Don’t Get Too Excited About Dutch Bros Stock Just Yet

    Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) is a coffee chain that went public in mid-September 2021. It became a big hit, climbing more than 100% from its original IPO target price of $23. Source: Alexander Oganezov / Shutterstock.com That’s an impressive financial return for the investors who believed in this operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops. Still, I think it’s too early to open the champagne. Today and beyond, prudence is required with BROS stock. Here’s a deeper look into why that’s the case.Investor

  • Amazon Stock Falls As Investors Weigh Margins Vs. Cloud Growth

    Amazon stock fell as investors weighed its cloud computing business versus labor and supply chain issues impacting e-commerce growth.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

    For anyone looking for steady investment income, stocks remain the most attractive alternative. Here are three top dividend stocks to buy in November. If you want an especially juicy dividend yield, look no further than Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN).

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street shakes off Amazon, Apple weakness to end modestly higher

    U.S. stocks shook off early declines and closed out the last trading day of the month with modest gains as a rise in Microsoft helped offset declines in Amazon and Apple after disappointing quarterly earnings from the online retailer and iPhone maker. Microsoft's shares touched a record high and neared a market capitalization of $2.5 trillion, surpassing Apple Inc's market cap of roughly $2.46 trillion.

  • Johnson Says U.K. Has ‘Bigger Fish to Fry’ in France Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson said he’s not worried about the increasingly bitter dispute between Britain and France over post-Brexit fishing access, and that he’ll seek to defuse tensions by emphasizing the strength of the alliance when he meets French President Emmanuel Macron this weekend.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chos

  • 5 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In October 2021: Apple Sells Off On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off sharply at the end of September and into October, as a stock market correction took hold. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in October 2021 are American Express, Apple, Goldman Sachs, Merck and Microsoft.

  • 3 Great Stocks to Buy at Big Discounts in November

    Investors might want to turn their attention to strong stocks still trading well below their highs heading into November...

  • Bay Area celebrates return of Halloween after 2 year pause

    "My name is Carly, I'm batgirl for Halloween." Halloween is something to cheer about, the stuff superheroes would be proud of as high vaccination rates and fewer COVID restrictions are allowing kids and their parents enjoy the spooky weekend.

  • Bolsonaro Describes Petrobras as a ‘Problem’ at G-20 Conference

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said Petroleo Brasileiro SA is a “problem,” according to a video published by news outlet UOL that follows his criticism of the state-controlled oil company’s profits and fuel prices.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.

  • Stimulus Money Could Cause the Stock Market to Plunge 15% by November

    Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer for financial firm Guggenheim, predicts that the stock market could drop 15% by November, according to a report by Business Insider. He blames the...

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’

    Are we running with the bulls? The three main indexes, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ, are all at or near their all-time highs. They’re experiencing a run-up after a ‘September swoon’ that reversed in early October. The key point here is not so much the market lows or highs, but the volatility it’s been experiencing in getting there. Sharp swings within a general trend make it difficult to predict the market’s short-term moves. The natural play to counter market volatility is to shore up t