Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping The Walt Disney Company (DIS)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was in 102 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. DIS shareholders have witnessed a decrease in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. There were 118 hedge funds in our database with DIS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that DIS ranked 20th among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks).

What have hedge funds been doing with The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 102 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -14% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards DIS over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.