Were Hedge Funds Right About Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)?

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA).

Is Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) the right pick for your portfolio? Hedge funds are taking a bearish view. The number of long hedge fund bets fell by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that DEA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings). DEA was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. There were 11 hedge funds in our database with DEA positions at the end of the previous quarter.

What have hedge funds been doing with Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)?

At Q4's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -9% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards DEA over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).