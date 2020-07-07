Were Hedge Funds Right About Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Hedge fund interest in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare LLY to other stocks including The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL), SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), and NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to get a better sense of its popularity. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017. We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_340081" align="aligncenter" width="395"] Phill Gross of Adage Capital Management[/caption]

Now let's analyze the latest hedge fund action encompassing Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

How have hedgies been trading Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)?

At Q1's end, a total of 43 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards LLY over the last 18 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was held by Fisher Asset Management, which reported holding $601.3 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by AQR Capital Management with a $198.6 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Two Sigma Advisors, Adage Capital Management, and Citadel Investment Group. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Sustainable Insight Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), around 4.87% of its 13F portfolio. Huber Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 3.55 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to LLY.