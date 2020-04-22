Were Hedge Funds Right About General Motors Company (GM)?

Coronavirus is probably the #1 concern in investors' minds right now. It should be. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW. We predicted that a US recession is imminent and US stocks will go down by at least 20% in the next 3-6 months. We also told you to short the market ETFs and buy long-term bonds. Investors who agreed with us and replicated these trades are up double digits whereas the market is down double digits. Our article also called for a total international travel ban to prevent the spread of the coronavirus especially from Europe. We were one step ahead of the markets and the president (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the December quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as to maintain the desired risk profile. As a result, the relevancy of these public filings and their content is indisputable, as they may reveal numerous high-potential stocks. The following article will discuss the smart money sentiment towards General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) investors should pay attention to a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds in recent months. GM was in 75 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. There were 76 hedge funds in our database with GM holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that GM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

In today’s marketplace there are a multitude of tools shareholders employ to size up publicly traded companies. Two of the less utilized tools are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top investment managers can outperform the broader indices by a significant amount (see the details here).

[caption id="attachment_315169" align="aligncenter" width="399"] David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital[/caption]

Greenlight Capital More

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, this trader is claiming triple digit returns, so we check out his latest trade recommendations We are probably at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, so we check out this biotech investor's coronavirus picks. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences (by the way watch this video if you want to hear one of the best healthcare hedge fund manager's coronavirus analysis). Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind let's take a glance at the key hedge fund action regarding General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

How are hedge funds trading General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2020, a total of 75 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -1% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 60 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in GM a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.