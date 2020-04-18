Were Hedge Funds Right About Hecla Mining Company (HL)?

Coronavirus is probably the #1 concern in investors' minds right now. It should be. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW. We predicted that a US recession is imminent and US stocks will go down by at least 20% in the next 3-6 months. We also told you to short the market ETFs and buy long-term bonds. Investors who agreed with us and replicated these trades are up double digits whereas the market is down double digits. Our article also called for a total international travel ban to prevent the spread of the coronavirus especially from Europe. We were one step ahead of the markets and the president (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Is Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. The top picks of these firms have historically outperformed the market when we account for known risk factors, making them very valuable investment ideas.

Is Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) a cheap stock to buy now? Prominent investors are becoming more confident. The number of long hedge fund bets advanced by 4 lately. Our calculations also showed that HL isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings). HL was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with HL holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are a multitude of formulas stock traders use to analyze stocks. Two of the most useful formulas are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can beat the market by a healthy amount (see the details here).

With all of this in mind let's review the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL).

How are hedge funds trading Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2020, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 40% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 9 hedge funds with a bullish position in HL a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.