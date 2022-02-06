Were Hedge Funds Right About ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)?

Debasis Saha
·5 min read

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 867 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of September 30th, when the S&P 500 Index was trading around the 4300 level. Since then investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound even though we experienced a temporary correction in January. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thought ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) was a good investment heading into the fourth quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) was in 35 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 39. ICLR has seen a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds recently. There were 39 hedge funds in our database with ICLR holdings at the end of June. Our calculations also showed that ICLR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings).

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium prices have more than doubled over the past year, so we go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. Now let's take a gander at the recent hedge fund action encompassing ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Do Hedge Funds Think ICLR Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 35 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -10% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ICLR over the last 25 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Is ICLR A Good Stock To Buy?
Is ICLR A Good Stock To Buy?

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Renaissance Technologies, holds the most valuable position in ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR). Renaissance Technologies has a $407.3 million position in the stock, comprising 0.5% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Steadfast Capital Management, managed by Robert Pitts, which holds a $199.7 million position; the fund has 1.9% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other members of the smart money that are bullish consist of John Overdeck and David Siegel's Two Sigma Advisors, Israel Englander's Millennium Management and Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell's Arrowstreet Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Montanaro Asset Management allocated the biggest weight to ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR), around 6.79% of its 13F portfolio. Iron Triangle Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 4.89 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ICLR.

Seeing as ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has witnessed a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it's safe to say that there is a sect of funds that elected to cut their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. Intriguingly, Simon Sadler's Segantii Capital sold off the biggest position of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $31 million in stock. Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser's fund, Magnetar Capital, also cut its stock, about $29.8 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 4 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let's check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR). We will take a look at POSCO (NYSE:PKX), CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX), Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE), CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB), Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL), and Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS). All of these stocks' market caps resemble ICLR's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position PKX,11,140930,-1 KMX,36,1544189,-3 CERN,36,1279936,-2 AEE,14,298780,-9 GIB,18,336354,4 CRL,46,1294531,2 ESS,21,264061,0 Average,26,736969,-1.3 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 26 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $737 million. That figure was $1349 million in ICLR's case. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand POSCO (NYSE:PKX) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for ICLR is 62.2. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 29.6% in 2021 and still managed to beat the market by another 3.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were somewhat right about betting on ICLR as the stock returned 1.4% since the end of September (through January 31st) and outperformed the top 5 hedge fund stocks but not the market. This is a rare phenomenon as top hedge fund stocks usually beat the market over the long-term.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Feds liquidate retirement fund of Quincy scammer who bilked investors

    Federal authorities liquidated Scott Wolas' retirement account to pay back a portion of the more than $2 million he owes to victims of his scam.

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Alphabet Stock Just Split – What Does That Mean & How Does It Affect Your Investments?

    When Alphabet stock split earlier this month, many investors saw their net worth rise rapidly. The 20-for-1 stock split meant that each share of Alphabet, Google's parent company, was now worth 20...

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • Want $2,500 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $27,100 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Whether you favor growth, value, or income stocks, there's a pathway to build wealth over time. Then again, there's no denying the outperformance that dividend stocks have demonstrated over the long run. In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of money-center giant JPMorgan Chase, released a report that looked back at 40 years' worth of data and compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and grew their payouts to companies that didn't pay a dividend.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • What the AT&T media spinoff merger will mean for shareholders

    AT&T will be spinning off its WarnerMedia unit as part of a previously-announced $43 billion deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Before Its Stock Split

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has proven quarter after quarter why it is one of the best businesses on Earth. The Google search engine, YouTube, and Google Cloud parent company has a nearly $2 trillion market cap, making it the third-largest company in the U.S. During its fourth-quarter earnings report issued on Feb. 1, Alphabet announced an astounding $75 billion in revenue for the quarter and $257 billion for the entire year.

  • Want to Retire With $1 Million? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold

    If you want to make a fortune in stocks, it's time in the market (not timing the market) that matters.

  • 3 Ultra-Safe Dow Dividend Stocks for February

    The S&P 500 index's level has slumped roughly 6.1% across 2022's trading, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down roughly 11.3% across the stretch. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down a much milder 3.4%. The Dow is made up of 30 publicly traded blue chip stocks, and the index tends to hold up relatively well in the face of volatility.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Near 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

    The last few months have been brutal for growth stocks. In addition to multiple other factors, macroeconomic shifts and disappointing performance from some industry-leading tech names have led to waning investor confidence in companies with forward-looking valuations. Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as top buys on the heels of recent market turbulence.

  • Adults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Institutional investors are striking back in stocks, upending the brief and kooky reign of the retail day trader.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyGoodbye Easy Money as Hawkish Central Banks Speed Up Rate HikesBeijing’s Olympic City Has Swabs Aplenty, But No Great FirewallU.S. Inflation Is Probably About to Spike Yet Again: Eco WeekSo says veteran market-structure analyst

  • Trouble Ahead: Data Shows Boomers Have Most of Their Money in Stocks as Market Prepares for a Correction — Here’s What You Can Do

    Despite stocks bouncing back on the morning of Jan. 31, the S&P 500 is still on pace for its worst month since Oct. 2020 -- and the slide could spell trouble for seniors who are heavily invested...

  • 3 Income REITs to Buy in February

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) allow anyone to own a stake in income-producing real estate. This means they can be great for generating passive income. Currently, the average dividend yield across the REIT sector is 2.6%, more than double the 1.2% yield of stocks in the S&P 500.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Soar 150% to 180%, According to Wall Street

    Also, companies capable of rising that much within just 12 months tend to be risky, which means it is essential for investors to proceed with caution when investing in them. With that in mind, let's look at two stocks that could more than double in the next year if we go by price targets set forth by Wall Street analysts: Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNH.F) and Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF). Planet 13 Holdings produces and sells various cannabis products.

  • 2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These stocks fell hard in the recent broader tech sell-off despite each posting triple-digit revenue growth.

  • Some investors saw their 2021 gains evaporate in a volatile start to 2022. Here's what they're saying now.

    The stock market experienced stratospheric highs through the first two years of the pandemic.

  • It's Time to Load Up on These 3 Stocks

    Many fantastic businesses have sold off recently due to their association with high-growth, unprofitable stocks with unrealistic expectations. Three deserving more respect than what they are receiving are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). While these businesses don't consistently make a profit, each is close to breaking that barrier.

  • 2 Reasons S&P 500 Index Funds Are the Perfect Investment

    Investing your money is a great way to grow it into a much larger sum over time. While there's definitely no such thing as a risk-free investment, there's a degree of protection that comes with buying S&P 500 index funds. Index funds are passively managed funds with a goal of matching the performance of whatever benchmark they're tied to.

  • Here’s What The January Barometer Says About S&P 500’s Performance in 2022

    As goes January, so goes the year. Here’s how the January Barometer may signal the price performance for S&P 500 in 2022 when interpreting with Wyckoff trading method.