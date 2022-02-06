Were Hedge Funds Illusioned With Coupang, Inc. (CPNG)?

Asma UL Husna
·5 min read

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 867 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of September 30th. Hedge funds' consensus stock picks performed spectacularly over the last 3 years, but 2022 hasn't been kind to hedge funds. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) investors should pay attention to an increase in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) was in 45 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021. The all-time high for this statistic was previously 40. This means the bullish number of hedge fund positions in this stock currently sits at its all-time high. There were 33 hedge funds in our database with CPNG holdings at the end of June. Our calculations also showed that CPNG isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings).

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium prices have more than doubled over the past year, so we go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. With all of this in mind let's check out the key hedge fund action regarding Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Lee Ainslie&#39;s Top 10 Stock Picks
Lee Ainslie's Top 10 Stock Picks

Lee Ainslie of Maverick Capital

Do Hedge Funds Think CPNG Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At Q3's end, a total of 45 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 36% from the second quarter of 2021. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CPNG over the last 25 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, Neil Mehta's Greenoaks Capital has the largest position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG), worth close to $5.8313 billion, corresponding to 78.3% of its total 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Maverick Capital, led by Lee Ainslie, holding a $2.916 billion position; 29.4% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Remaining members of the smart money with similar optimism encompass Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Capital, Christopher Lyle's SCGE Management and Michael Pausic's Foxhaven Asset Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Greenoaks Capital allocated the biggest weight to Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG), around 78.26% of its 13F portfolio. Maverick Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 29.41 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CPNG.

As industrywide interest jumped, some big names have been driving this bullishness. Duquesne Capital, managed by Stanley Druckenmiller, created the biggest position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG). Duquesne Capital had $431.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. David Abrams's Abrams Capital Management also initiated a $122.9 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new CPNG positions are Louis Bacon's Moore Global Investments, Lei Zhang's Hillhouse Capital Management, and Shashin Shah's Think Investments.

Let's also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) but similarly valued. These stocks are Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT), Marriott International Inc (NYSE:MAR), Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG), Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), Eni SpA (NYSE:E), and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). This group of stocks' market caps are closest to CPNG's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position WIT,15,183023,1 MAR,39,2878858,-10 TWTR,94,6305635,5 SMFG,11,50245,0 COIN,50,2968201,50 E,3,75414,0 FCX,66,3213384,-10 Average,39.7,2239251,5.1 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 39.7 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2239 million. That figure was $10770 million in CPNG's case. Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Eni SpA (NYSE:E) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for CPNG is 63.1. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 29.6% in 2021 and beat the market again by 3.6 percentage points. Unfortunately, CPNG wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on CPNG were disappointed as the stock returned -25.2% since the end of September (through 1/31) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as all of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Did Hedge Funds Catch A Break With Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)?

    Stocks, especially the once high flying technology stocks, had a lousy start to the new year. QQQ lost 9% of its value in January. We aren’t certain about the bubbly technology stocks that trade for ridiculously high multiples of their revenues, but we believe top hedge fund stocks will deliver positive returns for the rest […]

  • The conservative titans that lost power in the Trump era

    Table: Axios VisualsMuch of the institutional GOP worked against Trump in 2016, and much of the heft they believed their endorsements carried evaporated as voters saw in real-time how Donald Trump had little need for them.The big picture: "You wouldn't know that these groups were paper tigers — unless you ever ran against one of them," one top consultant told Axios' Jonathan Swan and Lachlan Markay.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The bottom line: Many m

  • This 800-mile Scenic Trail in Arizona Takes Hikers Through 6 National Parks and Forests

    Did you get your 1 billion steps in today?

  • Largest IPOs of 2021 struggling as public companies

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines which 2021 IPOs are struggling the most since their debut, and the 2020 IPOs that continue to perform well through the pandemic.

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • What the AT&T media spinoff merger will mean for shareholders

    AT&T will be spinning off its WarnerMedia unit as part of a previously-announced $43 billion deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Before Its Stock Split

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has proven quarter after quarter why it is one of the best businesses on Earth. The Google search engine, YouTube, and Google Cloud parent company has a nearly $2 trillion market cap, making it the third-largest company in the U.S. During its fourth-quarter earnings report issued on Feb. 1, Alphabet announced an astounding $75 billion in revenue for the quarter and $257 billion for the entire year.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2022

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) caused a frenzy last week by announcing a 20-for-1 stock split. This move really won't matter all that much, although it could spur some individual investors to buy the stock and perhaps secure Alphabet a spot in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. What makes Alphabet unstoppable (and such a great stock to buy) are its moat and its growth prospects.

  • 3 Ultra-Safe Dow Dividend Stocks for February

    The S&P 500 index's level has slumped roughly 6.1% across 2022's trading, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down roughly 11.3% across the stretch. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down a much milder 3.4%. The Dow is made up of 30 publicly traded blue chip stocks, and the index tends to hold up relatively well in the face of volatility.

  • Adults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Institutional investors are striking back in stocks, upending the brief and kooky reign of the retail day trader.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyGoodbye Easy Money as Hawkish Central Banks Speed Up Rate HikesJoe Rogan Apologizes for Using Racial Slur on His PodcastNFTs Are the Ticket to New York’s Newest Social ClubsSo says veteran market-structure analyst Larry Tabb, c

  • 3 Growth Stocks Near 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

    The last few months have been brutal for growth stocks. In addition to multiple other factors, macroeconomic shifts and disappointing performance from some industry-leading tech names have led to waning investor confidence in companies with forward-looking valuations. Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as top buys on the heels of recent market turbulence.

  • 3 Income REITs to Buy in February

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) allow anyone to own a stake in income-producing real estate. This means they can be great for generating passive income. Currently, the average dividend yield across the REIT sector is 2.6%, more than double the 1.2% yield of stocks in the S&P 500.

  • Trouble Ahead: Data Shows Boomers Have Most of Their Money in Stocks as Market Prepares for a Correction — Here’s What You Can Do

    Despite stocks bouncing back on the morning of Jan. 31, the S&P 500 is still on pace for its worst month since Oct. 2020 -- and the slide could spell trouble for seniors who are heavily invested...

  • Some investors saw their 2021 gains evaporate in a volatile start to 2022. Here's what they're saying now.

    The stock market experienced stratospheric highs through the first two years of the pandemic.

  • 2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These stocks fell hard in the recent broader tech sell-off despite each posting triple-digit revenue growth.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Soar 150% to 180%, According to Wall Street

    Also, companies capable of rising that much within just 12 months tend to be risky, which means it is essential for investors to proceed with caution when investing in them. With that in mind, let's look at two stocks that could more than double in the next year if we go by price targets set forth by Wall Street analysts: Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNH.F) and Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF). Planet 13 Holdings produces and sells various cannabis products.

  • It's Time to Load Up on These 3 Stocks

    Many fantastic businesses have sold off recently due to their association with high-growth, unprofitable stocks with unrealistic expectations. Three deserving more respect than what they are receiving are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). While these businesses don't consistently make a profit, each is close to breaking that barrier.

  • 2 Reasons S&P 500 Index Funds Are the Perfect Investment

    Investing your money is a great way to grow it into a much larger sum over time. While there's definitely no such thing as a risk-free investment, there's a degree of protection that comes with buying S&P 500 index funds. Index funds are passively managed funds with a goal of matching the performance of whatever benchmark they're tied to.