Were Hedge Funds Illusioned With Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)?

Abigail Fisher
·5 min read

Stocks, especially the once high flying technology stocks, had a lousy start to the new year. QQQ lost 9% of its value in January. We aren't certain about the bubbly technology stocks that trade for ridiculously high multiples of their revenues, but we believe top hedge fund stocks will deliver positive returns for the rest of the year. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) at the end of the third quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) an excellent investment right now? Money managers were getting more bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund bets increased by 4 recently. Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) was in 48 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of September. The all time high for this statistic is 54. Our calculations also showed that DECK isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings). There were 44 hedge funds in our database with DECK holdings at the end of June.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium prices have more than doubled over the past year, so we go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. Now we're going to check out the recent hedge fund action surrounding Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

David Brown Hawk Ridge Partners
David Brown Hawk Ridge Partners

David Brown of Hawk Ridge Management

Do Hedge Funds Think DECK Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At Q3's end, a total of 48 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 9% from the second quarter of 2021. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in DECK over the last 25 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, Steadfast Capital Management, managed by Robert Pitts, holds the most valuable position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK). Steadfast Capital Management has a $297.3 million position in the stock, comprising 2.9% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, which holds a $169.9 million position; the fund has 0.2% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors that hold long positions contain Gavin Baker's Atreides Management, James Parsons's Junto Capital Management and Israel Englander's Millennium Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position 59 North Capital allocated the biggest weight to Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK), around 17.87% of its 13F portfolio. One01 Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 7.69 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to DECK.

Consequently, specific money managers were leading the bulls' herd. Scopus Asset Management, managed by Alexander Mitchell, established the most outsized position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK). Scopus Asset Management had $27 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group also made a $26 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new DECK positions are David Brown's Hawk Ridge Management, Alexander Mitchell's Scopus Asset Management, and Jinghua Yan's TwinBeech Capital.

Let's check out hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE), Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH), Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC), Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI). This group of stocks' market values are closest to DECK's market value.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position FIVE,40,996155,-2 CLF,35,682055,-9 NCLH,36,502017,-7 GWRE,26,2005849,-1 HRC,46,1410210,24 NTLA,37,1620289,-4 LEVI,26,225120,-4 Average,35.1,1063099,-0.4 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 35.1 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1063 million. That figure was $1213 million in DECK's case. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) is the least popular one with only 26 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) is more popular among hedge funds. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for DECK is 85.7. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 29.6% in 2021 and still beat the market by 3.6 percentage points. Unfortunately, DECK wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on DECK were disappointed as the stock returned -11.1% since the end of the third quarter (through 1/31) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as all of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • Want $2,500 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $27,100 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Whether you favor growth, value, or income stocks, there's a pathway to build wealth over time. Then again, there's no denying the outperformance that dividend stocks have demonstrated over the long run. In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of money-center giant JPMorgan Chase, released a report that looked back at 40 years' worth of data and compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and grew their payouts to companies that didn't pay a dividend.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • What the AT&T media spinoff merger will mean for shareholders

    AT&T will be spinning off its WarnerMedia unit as part of a previously-announced $43 billion deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2022

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) caused a frenzy last week by announcing a 20-for-1 stock split. This move really won't matter all that much, although it could spur some individual investors to buy the stock and perhaps secure Alphabet a spot in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. What makes Alphabet unstoppable (and such a great stock to buy) are its moat and its growth prospects.

  • 3 Ultra-Safe Dow Dividend Stocks for February

    The S&P 500 index's level has slumped roughly 6.1% across 2022's trading, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down roughly 11.3% across the stretch. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down a much milder 3.4%. The Dow is made up of 30 publicly traded blue chip stocks, and the index tends to hold up relatively well in the face of volatility.

  • Adults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Institutional investors are striking back in stocks, upending the brief and kooky reign of the retail day trader.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyGoodbye Easy Money as Hawkish Central Banks Speed Up Rate HikesJoe Rogan Apologizes for Using Racial Slur on His PodcastNFTs Are the Ticket to New York’s Newest Social ClubsSo says veteran market-structure analyst Larry Tabb, c

  • 3 Growth Stocks Near 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

    The last few months have been brutal for growth stocks. In addition to multiple other factors, macroeconomic shifts and disappointing performance from some industry-leading tech names have led to waning investor confidence in companies with forward-looking valuations. Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as top buys on the heels of recent market turbulence.

  • 3 Income REITs to Buy in February

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) allow anyone to own a stake in income-producing real estate. This means they can be great for generating passive income. Currently, the average dividend yield across the REIT sector is 2.6%, more than double the 1.2% yield of stocks in the S&P 500.

  • Trouble Ahead: Data Shows Boomers Have Most of Their Money in Stocks as Market Prepares for a Correction — Here’s What You Can Do

    Despite stocks bouncing back on the morning of Jan. 31, the S&P 500 is still on pace for its worst month since Oct. 2020 -- and the slide could spell trouble for seniors who are heavily invested...

  • Some investors saw their 2021 gains evaporate in a volatile start to 2022. Here's what they're saying now.

    The stock market experienced stratospheric highs through the first two years of the pandemic.

  • 2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These stocks fell hard in the recent broader tech sell-off despite each posting triple-digit revenue growth.

  • These 3 REITs Pay You Each Month

    Stocks that pay dividends are a natural consideration for investors interested in building wealth over the years and for people in retirement focused on living on their investments. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can fill both those bills. Here are three to consider: Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX), and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD).

  • It's Time to Load Up on These 3 Stocks

    Many fantastic businesses have sold off recently due to their association with high-growth, unprofitable stocks with unrealistic expectations. Three deserving more respect than what they are receiving are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). While these businesses don't consistently make a profit, each is close to breaking that barrier.

  • 2 Reasons S&P 500 Index Funds Are the Perfect Investment

    Investing your money is a great way to grow it into a much larger sum over time. While there's definitely no such thing as a risk-free investment, there's a degree of protection that comes with buying S&P 500 index funds. Index funds are passively managed funds with a goal of matching the performance of whatever benchmark they're tied to.

  • Interest Rates Soared on the Jobs News. Why Stock Investors Should Worry.

    The yield on 2-year Treasury debt rose to 1.3% from 1.22% just before the government released a surprisingly upbeat report on employment.

  • Why Now Is the Time to Buy IBM Stock

    With a new CEO and a slimmed-down organization focused around the growth areas of cloud computing and artificial intelligence, IBM offers compelling reasons to invest. Big Blue's multi-year transformation reached its culmination last November when it completed the separation of its managed IT infrastructure services into a new publicly traded entity called Kyndryl (NYSE: KD). The operations under Kyndryl comprised about a quarter of IBM's revenue prior to the spinoff, yet those segments struggled, masking the strong growth IBM was experiencing in other lines of business.

  • Buy Shopify Stock Down 50% for Huge Growth Upside?

    Shopify (SHOP) has tumbled since hitting fresh highs in November and investors might want to consider buying the stock ahead of its fourth quarter financial release on February 16...

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

    Celebrations may be in order for Marathon Petroleum Corporation ( NYSE:MPC ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering...