Were Hedge Funds Illusioned With Guardant Health, Inc. (GH)?

Abigail Fisher
·6 min read

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Is Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) worth your attention right now? Prominent investors were getting less optimistic. The number of long hedge fund positions retreated by 18 recently. Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) was in 31 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of September. The all time high for this statistic is 52. Our calculations also showed that GH isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings). There were 49 hedge funds in our database with GH positions at the end of the second quarter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium prices have more than doubled over the past year, so we go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. Now we're going to take a glance at the key hedge fund action surrounding Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

COATUE MANAGEMENT
COATUE MANAGEMENT

Philippe Laffont of Coatue Management

Do Hedge Funds Think GH Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2021, a total of 31 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -37% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in GH over the last 25 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Viking Global, managed by Andreas Halvorsen, holds the biggest position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH). Viking Global has a $611.9 million position in the stock, comprising 1.7% of its 13F portfolio. On Viking Global's heels is Coatue Management, managed by Philippe Laffont, which holds a $350.7 million position; the fund has 1.4% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other peers that are bullish consist of OrbiMed Advisors, Brian Ashford-Russell and Tim Woolley's Polar Capital and Doug Silverman and Alexander Klabin's Senator Investment Group. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Iron Triangle Partners allocated the biggest weight to Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH), around 3.41% of its 13F portfolio. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 1.8 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to GH.

Due to the fact that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has witnessed bearish sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it's safe to say that there is a sect of money managers who were dropping their positions entirely heading into Q4. Intriguingly, Glen Kacher's Light Street Capital sold off the largest stake of the 750 funds watched by Insider Monkey, valued at about $63.6 million in stock. Paul Marshall and Ian Wace's fund, Marshall Wace LLP, also sold off its stock, about $41.8 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest fell by 18 funds heading into Q4.

Let's check out hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM), Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB), LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA), Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL), Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM), Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA), and Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS). This group of stocks' market values are similar to GH's market value.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position AEM,33,415664,4 CPB,29,443269,2 LPLA,37,1690118,-11 JLL,30,2108449,-1 IRM,21,63525,-4 ENIA,9,29042,2 TS,14,190418,0 Average,24.7,705784,-1.1 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 24.7 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $706 million. That figure was $1515 million in GH's case. LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for GH is 44.2. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 29.6% in 2021 and beat the market again by 3.6 percentage points. Unfortunately, GH wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on GH were disappointed as the stock returned -44.4% since the end of September (through 1/31) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as all of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • Alphabet Stock Just Split – What Does That Mean & How Does It Affect Your Investments?

    When Alphabet stock split earlier this month, many investors saw their net worth rise rapidly. The 20-for-1 stock split meant that each share of Alphabet, Google's parent company, was now worth 20...

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a successful investing strategy for over five decades.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • Have $3,000? Buying These 3 Stocks Now Just Might Be the Smartest Move You'll Ever Make

    If you're not familiar with MercadoLibre, picture a combination of Amazon.com, eBay, and PayPal with a Latin American twist. MercadoLibre's e-commerce marketplace is akin to Amazon and eBay. Its Mercado Pago digital payment platform is similar in some respects to PayPal.

  • Bitcoin will hit $200,000 in the second half of 2022, predicts FSInsight

    And Ether prices could quadruple as well.

  • 4 Ways to Grow $100,000 into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

    Once you've got a decent chunk of money, compounding does much of the hard work to help your nest egg grow. It's large enough that compounding can actually add significant amounts to your balance, while being small enough to potentially reach it fairly early in your career. With that in mind, these four ways to grow $100,000 into $1 million for your retirement savings can help you get through that time period where compounding really starts to do the hard work on your behalf.

  • Boeing Stock Has a New Problem About Market Share

    Citigroup analyst Charles Armitage is worried that Boeing won't recapture lost market share from Airbus.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket Again

    What started as a mild sell-off on omicron variant concerns after Thanksgiving turned into a full-fledged correction in January, when the Federal Reserve hinted it was serious about raising interest rates this year (likely starting in March). Three Fool.com contributors think shares of beaten-down Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Sea (NYSE: SE), and Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) are a buy right now as a result. Nicholas Rossolillo (Meta Platforms): By now you probably know all about the market's negative reaction to Facebook's (that is to say, Meta Platforms') ugly conclusion to Q4 2021.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

    The collapse in price by these former high-flyers is the perfect opportunity to buy their shares for your portfolio.

  • 2022 Changes to 401(k) Limits and Backdoor Roth IRAs

    The IRS reviews the limits on contributions to retirement plans like 401(k) plans every year. Occasionally, typically in response to rising inflation, it raises these limits. Such is the case in tax...

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be the Next M&A Targets, Say Analysts

    According to Bloomberg data, US corporations participated in $2.5 trillion worth of takeovers in 2021. This easily beats the prior record of $1.96 trillion achieved in 2015. So that will be tough to beat, but it looks like 2022 will be another year of brisk business. On a historical basis, borrowing costs should stay relatively cheap, even while the Fed is expected to raise its interest rate several times this year. And companies aren’t lacking for firepower, with many big names boasting healthy

  • Bank of America Strategists Warn Fed Hikes in Pricey Market to End Poorly

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimists expecting the stock market to weather the rate-hike cycle as they’ve done in the past are missing one important detail, according to Bank of America Corp.’s strategists. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActU.S. Stocks Tick Higher; Treasury Selloff Wane

  • Ford Confirms Production Will Be Rolled Back at Some Plants This Week

    The stock was holding up despite the news. It isn't a surprise to investors that the shortage of semiconductors is limiting output.

  • Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Annaly Capital (NLY)

    Annaly Capital (NLY) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 3 Ultra-Safe Dow Dividend Stocks for February

    The S&P 500 index's level has slumped roughly 6.1% across 2022's trading, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down roughly 11.3% across the stretch. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down a much milder 3.4%. The Dow is made up of 30 publicly traded blue chip stocks, and the index tends to hold up relatively well in the face of volatility.

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Make You Wildly Rich by Retirement

    January served as a reminder that stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle. While rapid moves lower in equities can, at times, be unnerving, these periods of heightened volatility represent the price of admission to one of the world's greatest long-term wealth creators.