Were Hedge Funds Illusioned With ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)?

Asma UL Husna
·5 min read

Stocks, especially the once high flying technology stocks, had a lousy start to the new year. QQQ lost 9% of its value in January. We aren't certain about the bubbly technology stocks that trade for ridiculously high multiples of their revenues, but we believe top hedge fund stocks will deliver positive returns for the rest of the year. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) at the end of the third quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers lately. ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) was in 41 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 45. There were 44 hedge funds in our database with ON positions at the end of the second quarter. Our calculations also showed that ON isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings).

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium prices have more than doubled over the past year, so we go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. Now we're going to take a peek at the new hedge fund action regarding ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON).

Jeff Smith
Jeff Smith

Jeffrey Smith of Starboard Value LP

Do Hedge Funds Think ON Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2021, a total of 41 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -7% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 29 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ON a year ago. With hedgies' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) was held by Starboard Value LP, which reported holding $381.6 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Crake Asset Management with a $110.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Renaissance Technologies, GLG Partners, and CaaS Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Starboard Value LP allocated the biggest weight to ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON), around 6.98% of its 13F portfolio. Albar Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 6.86 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ON.

Due to the fact that ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) has faced a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it's safe to say that there is a sect of hedgies that decided to sell off their positions entirely in the third quarter. It's worth mentioning that Robert Boucai's Newbrook Capital Advisors said goodbye to the biggest position of the "upper crust" of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, worth close to $75.5 million in stock, and Dmitry Balyasny's Balyasny Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $39 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds in the third quarter.

Let's also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) but similarly valued. These stocks are Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CQP), Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA), Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM), Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG), and FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). This group of stocks' market caps are similar to ON's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position CQP,3,10790,1 ULTA,42,935547,2 TCOM,36,1794035,-5 PODD,32,1318310,-6 AMC,17,252354,-4 DKNG,28,1326732,2 FE,38,1479736,2 Average,28,1016786,-1.1 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 28 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1017 million. That figure was $1252 million in ON's case. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CQP) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for ON is 78.1. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 29.6% in 2021 and still beat the market by 3.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on ON as the stock returned 28.9% since the end of Q3 (through 1/31) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow On Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cloud infrastructure market soared to $178B in 2021, growing $49B in one year

    It's kind of a broken record at this point, but the cloud infrastructure market continues to grow at an astonishing rate. Over the last year, it added almost $50 billion in business, growing from $129 billion in 2020 to $178 billion this year, according to Synergy Research data. As for the quarter, Synergy reports the market reached $50 billion, up 36% over the prior year.

  • Is Roblox Stock A Buy Right Now After Hitting All-Time Lows?

    Roblox stock is one of the hottest metaverse stocks, soaring more than 40% after its latest earnings report. Is RBLX stock a buy right now?

  • Did Hedge Funds Catch A Break With Corteva, Inc. (CTVA)?

    Stocks, especially the once high flying technology stocks, had a lousy start to the new year. QQQ lost 9% of its value in January. We aren’t certain about the bubbly technology stocks that trade for ridiculously high multiples of their revenues, but we believe top hedge fund stocks will deliver positive returns for the rest […]

  • OpenText CEO: Zix acquisition ‘doesn’t change our direction’ toward cloud growth

    Mark Barrenechea, OpenText CTO and CEO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the cloud company and details surrounding its acquisition of Zix.

  • Mark Zuckerberg told Meta employees to zero in on video because they're up against an 'unprecedented level of competition' from TikTok, report says

    Zuckerberg said Meta would focus on the short-form-video feature Instagram Reels, which closely resembles TikTok, after posting disastrous earnings.

  • Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many Members

    (Bloomberg) -- When Amazon.com Inc. announced it was raising the price of its Prime program, the company said an annual subscription would climb $20 to $139. But slightly more than half of Prime members will end up forking over almost $180 a year. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryAmazon’s $191 Billion Jump Sets Record for Market Value GainZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, N

  • $300 a Month in These 3 REITs Could Make You a Millionaire

    Setting aside $100 a month for each of these three real estate investment trusts (REITs) could make you a millionaire in the span of just over three decades. The first REIT here is W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). A $1,000 investment in W.P. Carey 10 years ago would have grown to $3,100 today, which works out to a 12% annual return.

  • Kohl's adopts 'poison pill', says buyout offers undervalue it

    Last month, activist investor Starboard Value-backed Acacia Research Corp offered to buy the department-store chain for $64 a share, valuing it at roughly $9 billion. Around the same time, sources told Reuters that Sycamore Partners was also preparing an all-cash offer for Kohl's at $65 per share. Without naming its suitors, Kohl's said on Thursday the offers did not adequately reflect its future growth and cash flow generation.

  • 3 Red Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has been a frustrating stock to own for most investors. AT&T gradually reduced its leverage by selling 30% of DirecTV, spinning off WarnerMedia through a merger with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK), and divesting its other non-core assets to raise fresh cash. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18, AT&T's stock price rose 11% as the S&P 500 dipped 4%.

  • AT&T’s Dividend Cut Puts It in an Unenviable Club

    Companies that have cut their dividends after a spinoff—including International Paper and Abbott Laboratories—have a history of mixed performance.

  • New Street Cautions Against Nvidia's Steep Downside: All You Need To Know

    With Ethereum ($ETH) down over 40% from the peak, mining volumes should decline in the next six months, crypto demand for graphics processing units will "die," and excess mining GPUs will hit the gaming market New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu tells. Ferragu's research note is partially titled "What could a crypto winter look like?". In addition, excess shipments could result in excess channel inventories and "eventually in a steep correction over the summer," notes Ferragu. The analyst believes

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    A good way to amass a great fortune is to hang on to shares of successful companies for a very long time.

  • Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns the easy-money era is over — and says the crypto craze is overblown

    The Bridgewater Associates boss explained why stocks have dropped, urged investors not to hold cash, and laid out several risks of owning crypto.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks From a Top Analyst on Wall Street

    Finding the right stock signals is a key to success in the market investment game – but knowing what signals to trust takes some learning. Finding the right signaler can shorten that learning curve – but how do you know who to trust? Follow the data. Every professional stock analyst on Wall Street holds a published record of stock reviews, predictions, and actual results and returns – and the more accurate those are, the better the analyst’s reputation. Right now, Quinn Bolton, of Needham, holds

  • Ford (F) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Dividend Reinstated

    Ford (F) forecasts adjusted EBIT for 2022 between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion, implying an uptick of 15-25% from the 2021 level.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Have Crashed More Than 60%

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that have crashed more than 60%. Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) have plummeted close to 70% from the peak set in early 2021. Investors worried that the virtual care provider's valuation got too frothy after a huge run-up fueled by COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Has Charged Up This Week

    Late last week, the solid-state battery specialist provided a promising update about its technology.

  • Kohl's Swallows 'Poison Pill' as It Rejects Takeover Offers

    Department store chain will continue to review options

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK used the tech rout to ditch more Twitter shares and sold $74.1 million in stock while ramping up its holdings of Block.

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest sold $74.1 million in Twitter shares on Thursday, after Wednesday's near-$26.5 million sale, and scooped up more Block stock.

  • 10 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we discuss 10 income stocks with over 10 years of dividend increases. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases. Owing to strong earnings in 2022, companies are set to spend even more on distribution of […]