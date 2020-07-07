Were Hedge Funds Right About Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtLululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) investors should be aware of a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money lately. LULU was in 40 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 47 hedge funds in our database with LULU positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that LULU isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

If you'd ask most shareholders, hedge funds are viewed as unimportant, outdated financial vehicles of yesteryear. While there are over 8000 funds trading at present, We choose to focus on the masters of this group, around 850 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people preside over the majority of the hedge fund industry's total capital, and by monitoring their highest performing equity investments, Insider Monkey has discovered a number of investment strategies that have historically outrun the market.

[caption id="attachment_256989" align="aligncenter" width="393"] Dmitry Balyasny of Balyasny Asset Management[/caption]

Dmitry Balyasny of Balyasny Asset Managemnet More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. Keeping this in mind let's go over the key hedge fund action regarding Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

How are hedge funds trading Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 40 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -15% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 42 hedge funds with a bullish position in LULU a year ago. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).