Were Hedge Funds Right About MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) ?

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at whether MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) is a good investment right now.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) shareholders have witnessed an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers recently. MMYT was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with MMYT positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that MMYT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 72.9% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 41 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Heading into the first quarter of 2020, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 40% from the third quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards MMYT over the last 18 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, GMT Capital held the most valuable stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT), which was worth $35.1 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was QVT Financial which amassed $12.8 million worth of shares. Millennium Management, Fisher Asset Management, and Renaissance Technologies were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position QVT Financial allocated the biggest weight to MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT), around 2.5% of its 13F portfolio. GMT Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 1.35 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to MMYT.