Were Hedge Funds Right About Matson, Inc. (MATX)?

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the fourth quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. At the end of this article we will also compare MATX to other stocks including IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG), Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT), and Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) to get a better sense of its popularity.

To most shareholders, hedge funds are viewed as slow, old financial vehicles of years past. While there are more than 8000 funds trading today, We look at the aristocrats of this club, approximately 850 funds. These hedge fund managers shepherd the majority of the smart money's total capital, and by monitoring their best picks, Insider Monkey has deciphered a number of investment strategies that have historically outrun Mr. Market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy exceeded the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per year since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 35.3% since February 2017 (through March 3rd) even though the market was up more than 35% during the same period. We just shared a list of 7 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Now let's take a look at the fresh hedge fund action regarding Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Hedge fund activity in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 12 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in MATX a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.