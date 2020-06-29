Were Hedge Funds Right About Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)?

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has seen an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds in recent months. Our calculations also showed that MRK isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Keeping this in mind let's take a peek at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

How are hedge funds trading Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 78 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 1% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 64 hedge funds with a bullish position in MRK a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was held by Arrowstreet Capital, which reported holding $896.3 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Fisher Asset Management with a $685.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included AQR Capital Management, Renaissance Technologies, and D E Shaw. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Kahn Brothers allocated the biggest weight to Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), around 14.07% of its 13F portfolio. Sphera Global Healthcare Fund is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 8.36 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to MRK.