Were Hedge Funds Right About NIKE, Inc. (NKE)?

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 835 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of December 31st. In this article we look at what those investors think of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) investors should pay attention to an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds of late. NKE was in 81 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. There were 69 hedge funds in our database with NKE positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that NKE ranked 30th among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 41 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 35.3% through March 3rd. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

With all of this in mind we're going to take a look at the recent hedge fund action encompassing NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

What does smart money think about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)?

At Q4's end, a total of 81 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 17% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in NKE over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).