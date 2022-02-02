Were Hedge Funds Right About Paypal Holdings (PYPL)?

Asma UL Husna
·5 min read

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers of late. Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) was in 123 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of September. The all time high for this statistic is 150. Our calculations also showed that PYPL ranked #9 among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings).

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium prices have more than doubled over the past year, so we go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. With all of this in mind we're going to view the new hedge fund action regarding Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

COATUE MANAGEMENT

Philippe Laffont of Coatue Management

Do Hedge Funds Think PYPL Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 123 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -14% from the second quarter of 2021. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards PYPL over the last 25 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Fundsmith LLP, managed by Terry Smith, holds the number one position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL). Fundsmith LLP has a $3.1977 billion position in the stock, comprising 8.8% of its 13F portfolio. On Fundsmith LLP's heels is Fisher Asset Management, managed by Ken Fisher, which holds a $3.1206 billion position; the fund has 1.9% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other members of the smart money with similar optimism encompass Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell's Arrowstreet Capital, and Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Ogborne Capital allocated the biggest weight to Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), around 26.29% of its 13F portfolio. Portland Hill Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 13.89 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to PYPL.

Judging by the fact that Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) has faced a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it's easy to see that there were a few fund managers that slashed their full holdings last quarter. It's worth mentioning that Masayoshi Son's SB Management cut the largest investment of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $702.3 million in stock, and Gabriel Plotkin's Melvin Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $291.5 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 20 funds last quarter.

Let's now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) but similarly valued. These stocks are Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Shell plc (NYSE:RDS), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), and Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM). This group of stocks' market values resemble PYPL's market value.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position ADBE,95,12682168,6 NFLX,106,14759355,-7 CRM,119,14900848,11 CMCSA,75,8547154,-9 RDS,33,2053904,-5 XOM,64,4640444,-4 TM,10,876130,-2 Average,71.7,8351429,-1.4 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 71.7 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $8351 million. That figure was $12881 million in PYPL's case. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is more popular among hedge funds. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for PYPL is 90.6. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 29.6% in 2021 and still beat the market by 3.6 percentage points. Unfortunately PYPL wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on PYPL were disappointed as the stock returned -33.9% since the end of the third quarter (through 1/31) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as all of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • PayPal’s Stock Is Sinking Because Its Earnings Missed and Its Guidance ‘Lacks Anything Redeeming’

    PayPal Holdings stock was sinking after the payments company reported earnings and guidance that fell short of Wall Street estimates. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) have tumbled 16% to $147.40 in after-hours trading Tuesday after gaining 2.2% during regular trading hours. PayPal reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.11 a share, missing forecasts for $1.12 a share, on sales of $6.92 billion, topping estimates for $6.89 billion.

  • PayPal gives downbeat earnings forecast, shares plunge

    (Reuters) -PayPal Holdings Inc on Tuesday forecast first-quarter revenue and profit well below expectations, as it prepares to take a hit from eBay Inc's ongoing move to ditch its payments services, sending its shares down 17.4%. PayPal's operating agreement with eBay has ended and the online marketplace's transition to its own payments platform is impacting transaction volumes. EBay's transition is expected to put $600 million of revenue pressure in the first half of this year, Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman said on a conference call with analysts.

  • Checking PayPal's Charts Ahead of Earnings

    The current technical setup suggests that prices are washed out on the downside and a rebound rally could unfold.

  • PayPal stock sinks after earnings as inflation, spending pressures weigh on outlook

    PayPal Holdings Inc. largely matched expectations for its holiday quarter but shares plunged late Tuesday after the company delivered an earnings forecast that came up shy of expectations.

  • PayPal Stock Plunges As 2022 Profit Outlook Misses Estimates

    PayPal stock plunged after its 2022 guidance missed and earnings fell short of views as total payment volume also was below estimates.

  • Treasury raises borrowing estimate for first quarter

    The Treasury Department said Monday it expects to borrow $729 billion in the first quarter, which is $254 billion higher than previously estimated.

  • Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.18

    Baker Hughes Company's ( NASDAQ:BKR ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.18 per share on 18th of February...

  • 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks With Dividend Yields of 2.9% or Better

    A bear market isn't going to stop these stocks from delivering a steadily growing stream of dividend payments.

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Starbucks Decline Eases After Coffee Chain Updates Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. shares pared an earlier loss in late trading after the company released an updated forecast that only projects a slight impact on profits despite a surge in costs related to labor and the ongoing pandemic. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is Differ

  • Want 142% to 227% Returns This Year? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, According to Wall Street

    Unfortunately, the market has given up some of those gains in 2022, as uncertainty surrounding high inflation and rising interest rates has sparked a selling spree. For instance, Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan recently raised his price target on DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) stock to $130, implying 142% upside. Likewise, Naved Khan of Truist Securities has a price target of $88 on Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), implying 227% upside.

  • Google CEO Weighs In on Web3, Says He’s ‘Looking at Blockchain’

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai made his first public comments on web3, saying he is watching the blockchain space and looking at how Google’s parent company can add value to development of the technology that’s being embraced by many of his Silicon Valley peers.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Grab at Bargain Prices

    The market has been indiscriminately punishing tech stocks over the last two months, which has created some attractive entry points for investors. Three stocks that can be picked up at rock-bottom valuations now are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Fortunately, Shopify provides the tools that companies need to rapidly and easily develop an online presence.

  • Saudi Arabia announces $6.4 billion investments in future tech

    Saudi Arabia has launched investments worth $6.4 billion in future technologies, the Saudi minister of communication and information technology said on Tuesday, as the kingdom races to diversify its economy from oil in the face of fierce regional competition. Wealthy Gulf countries have launched initiatives to boost non-oil growth and reduce dependence on crude oil as climate change campaigners and volatility in oil prices have put pressure on government finances. The investments announced on Tuesday include a $2 billion joint venture between eWTP Arabia Capital, a fund backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Alibaba, and China's J&T Express Group, minister Abdullah Alswaha said.

  • The S&P 500 Claimed an Important Technical Level. It Isn’t Out of the Woods, Yet.

    The S&P 500 index had an ugly January. If rate hikes are lessened, stocks could take off. But if the index falls, even more pain could be on the way.

  • El Salvador’s Bukele: Bitcoin Will Witness “a Gigantic Price Increase” Soon

    El Salvador’s Bitcoin purchases has won it more enemies than friends amongst the international community who thinks it is at risk.

  • Why Rivian Stock Popped Today

    Tesla had a less-than-ideal day, but that's not likely to give any real benefit to the younger electric vehicle company.

  • Arm IPO Likely in 2022 With Nvidia Deal Looking Dead. It Could Be a Blockbuster.

    There is growing suspicion on Wall Street that Arm parent SoftBank Group will decide to spin off the company in an initial public offering.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq so far in 2022, some of its components stand out as too cheap to ignore. Sure, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) have cyclical business units where performances can ebb and flow with the broader economy. Caterpillar reported its Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings last week.

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.