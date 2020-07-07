Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)?

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Is Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) a buy, sell, or hold? The best stock pickers were getting more optimistic. The number of long hedge fund bets inched up by 4 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that AKAM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are dozens of tools market participants use to value publicly traded companies. A pair of the most useful tools are hedge fund and insider trading signals.

With all of this in mind we're going to check out the recent hedge fund action surrounding Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

How are hedge funds trading Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 40 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 11% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AKAM over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, AQR Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), with a stake worth $300.4 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing AQR Capital Management was D E Shaw, which amassed a stake valued at $86.5 million. Citadel Investment Group, Alyeska Investment Group, and Polar Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position SG Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), around 3.42% of its 13F portfolio. Sandler Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 3.26 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AKAM.