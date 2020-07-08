Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)?

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) was in 56 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. ALXN investors should pay attention to an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers in recent months. There were 48 hedge funds in our database with ALXN holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ALXN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren't comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in stocks that are in our short portfolio.

With all of this in mind we're going to take a glance at the key hedge fund action surrounding Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Hedge fund activity in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 56 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 17% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ALXN over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).